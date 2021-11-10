Greensboro gas station robbed overnight

Police say it happened at the Great Stops on Summit Avenue Wednesday. No one got hurt.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating a robbery at a Greensboro business. Officers responded to the Great Stops on 1100 Summit Avenue at 12:25 a.m Wednesday.

Police say one man walked inside, took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the scene.

The male is described as having a slim build, between 5’6 -5’8 inches tall, and approximately 40-45 years of age. He was last seen wearing a brown coat with fur on the hood, black pants and a blue disposable mask.