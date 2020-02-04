GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are now investigating after a robbery at a Murphy Express gas station, early Thursday morning.
Investigators say the robbery happened shortly before 5 a.m. at the Murphy Express on Elmsley Meadows Lane.
Police say a man entered the business and forcibly took an undisclosed amount of money before running away.
The Greensboro Police Department says the man was wearing a dark hat, green jacket and no shoes.
If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers at: (336) 373-1000.
