Greensboro robbery at Express Mart on Summit Avenue sparks investigation: Police

Greensboro police said the incident happened at the Express Mart on Summit Avenue.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after two men robbed a gas station Friday, according to officials.

Police said the incident happened at the Express Mart on Summit Avenue.

Witnesses reported the men entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of money before leaving the gas station, according to investigators.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Greensboro Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

