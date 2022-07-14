Multiple shots fired through the roof of a Greensboro gas station during robbery

Greensboro police said it happened at the Fairway One Stop on Randleman Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fairway One Stop became the victim of a robbery in Greensboro Thursday afternoon, according to police reports.

The Greensboro Police Department said they got a call around 2:55 p.m. about a robbery at 2001 Randleman Road about a robbery.

Officers described the suspects as two men wearing black masks over their faces.

During the robbery, multiple rounds of gunshots were fired through the roof of the gas station and the men stole an unknown amount of cash.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.