Great Stops on East Market Street robbed at gunpoint, Greensboro police say

Greensboro police said a woman and a man robbed the Great Stops store at gunpoint.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a man and woman robbed a Great Stops at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded just after 2:40 a.m. at the Great Stops on East Market Street.

A man and a woman entered the business took an undisclosed amount of money at gunpoint and ran away.

The man was described as 5'5, heavyset build wearing a gray hoodie and black pants.

The woman was described as 5'5, slim build wearing a gray hoodie and black pants.

This investigation is ongoing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.