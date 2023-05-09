x
Crime

Great Stops on East Market Street robbed at gunpoint, Greensboro police say

Greensboro police said a woman and a man robbed the Great Stops store at gunpoint.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a man and woman robbed a Great Stops at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded just after 2:40 a.m. at the Great Stops on East Market Street. 

A man and a woman entered the business took an undisclosed amount of money at gunpoint and ran away. 

The man was described as 5'5, heavyset build wearing a gray hoodie and black pants. 

The woman was described as 5'5, slim build wearing a gray hoodie and black pants. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

