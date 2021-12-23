2 arrested after Great Stops in Greensboro robbed at gunpoint

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were arrested Thursday hours after a Greensboro gas station convenience store was robbed.

Police were called just after 1 a.m. the Great Stops in the 5400 block of W. Market Street. They said two men with handguns entered the store and stole cash and property before leaving in a gray sedan.

The description of the thieves is vague. One is described as a Black man, one 5 feet 6 inches, wearing a mask and black hooded sweatshirt at the time of the robbery. The other is described as a Black man, 5 feet 2 inches wearing a blue and white shirt.

Police said two people were around 8 a.m. at the nearby Advenir at Adams Farm Apartments. Their identities have not been released.

It is not yet known what they will be charged with.

