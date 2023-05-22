Former Page High School teacher and coach charged with more counts of rape at previous job

A former Page High School teacher and basketball coach back in court Monday. He is now facing additional charges, including multiple statutory rape of child counts.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A former Page High School teacher and coach, previously accused of rape and indecent liberties was back in court Monday. At his most recent court appearance, he was charged with several more counts of statutory rape of a child.

Mark Johnson Jr. appeared at the Guilford County courthouse through video chat.

A list of offenses from the clerk's office shows Johnson was charged with three additional counts of statutory rape of a child and four counts of indecent liberties with a student.

The District Attorney's Office presented more evidence that was the basis for the additional charges.

The DA's office said investigators have found even more photos and clips of minors on Johnson's phone, one of which was of a student at a Quality Education Academy.

The DA's office says Johnson was previously employed at QEA, which is a charter school in Winston-Salem.

The Winston-Salem girl told investigators she met up with Johnson in Downtown Greensboro at an office space and that is where the sex acts occurred.

The investigation started back in February when a parent found text messages between Johnson and a Page student.

Johnson was charged with his first set of statutory rape and indecent liberty charges back in February and March.

As investigators continued to search Johnson's phone, they found even more inappropriate messages and photos which led to the new charges.

Johnson's lawyer was in court with him as well. He said at this time these charges are still allegations and regardless of Johnson's previous job as a teacher, he has a right to a fair trial.

Johnson is being held on a one-million-dollar secured bond. He is set to be in court again next month.