GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a Greensboro woman was found dead in a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Greensboro police say 25-year-old Desirae Aimee Hall was found in a vehicle at Hampton Park on Thursday morning. Police say someone reported a suspicious vehicle at the park around 10 a.m.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.