Greensboro police identify man killed in aggravated assault

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a man died following an aggravated assault on Sunday. Police are now investigating the case as a homicide.

Police said officers were called to an assault in the 500 block of South Regional Road.

Investigators identified the victim as Michael Tyrone Mayo, Jr., 33, of Greensboro. Police said he died from his injuries on Monday.