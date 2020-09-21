Greensboro police launch investigation after finding man dead, police say

According to Greensboro police, 53-year-old Anthony Douglas Hill of Greensboro died Sunday. Police said the incident happened on Madre Place.

According to Greensboro police, 53-year-old Anthony Douglas Hill of Greensboro died Sunday.

Police said the incident happened on Madre Place. Officials said police responded to the incident in reference to a hit-and-run crash with injuries.

Investigators said after arriving, police found Hill dead.

Detectives said the suspect in the case turned himself into police and has been identified as 50-year-old Paul Steven Voss, Jr.

Greensboro police said Voss has been charged with first degree murder.

Police said investigation revealed both Hill and Voss knew each other.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000.

