GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say an ice cream shop was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday evening.

It happened at La Monarca Michoacana Ice Cream Shop on Farmington Drive shortly before 7 p.m.

According to a release, a masked man walked into the shop with a gun and stole cash.

Police say the suspect left the business on foot, and no one was hurt.

If you have information about this robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

