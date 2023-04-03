Two detention officers attacked by Guilford Co. inmate, officials say

Deputies say Josiah Todd is accused of hitting and slamming one of the officers' faces against the wall and punching the second in the face, breaking his nose.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate is accused of attacking two Guilford County Detention Center officers, according to deputies.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said the assault happened on the morning of March 29th.

Deputies said 27-year-old Josiah Todd hit and slammed a detention officer's face against the wall; they also said he broke another officer's nose after he punched him in the face.

Todd is facing two counts of assaulting an officer discharging official duty and inflicting injury.

He has a $20,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on April 13.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.