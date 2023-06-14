Greensboro man arrested for the murder of his sister, police say

James Damien McQueen, 27, is accused of killing his sister in May on Forestglade Drive in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video attached is from May 14.

A man is arrested for the murder of his sister in connection to an aggravated assault call on Forestglade Drive in May, Greensboro police say.

Officers arrested James Damien McQueen, 27, Wednesday after he was accused of killing his sister, Kristen Coe Valdez, 33, on Forestglade Drive on May 14.

Officers responded to the home where they received a call about an aggravated assault and Valdez was pronounced dead at the scene.

McQueen was charged with second degree murder.

