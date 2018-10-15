GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- A Greensboro man has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, Sean Deante Bradshaw,29, was arrested Thursday with assistance from the United States Secret Service.

The United States Secret Service worked along with the Greensboro Police Department's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team to bring Bradshaw into custody.

Bradshaw was arrested for the October 5th death of LaTron Devon Tyson,32, on 1105 Alamance Church Rd.

Related: Greensboro Police: Aggravated Assault Turns Into a Homicide Investigation

Anyone with more information about this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz.

Calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY