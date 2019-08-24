GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man was arrested and charged Friday with four counts of Third-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a minor.

Austin Lee Brown, 22, is currently being held in the Guilford County Jail with a $200,000 bond.

As of now, no additional information is available on what led to the charges, the investigation into the case is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

