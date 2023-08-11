Man arrested in connection to communicating threats of mass violence at Triad religious center, police say

High Point police said a Greensboro man is accused of communicating threats against the Triad Muslim Community Center.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Greensboro man was arrested Friday after police said he was communicating threats against a religious establishment.

Investigators said on Aug. 4, they received reports from a High Point business owner about someone communicating threats through his business messaging system. Police said the message included statements about a possible mass violence attack against a religious institution (Triad Muslim Community Center 645 Greensboro Rd High Point).

Police said the reporting party attends this religious institution.

Investigators said this threat began as a dispute over services rendered at the reporting parties' place of business.

High Point police said there is no indication of any imminent or future threat of violence regarding either the Triad Muslim Community Center, place of worship, or public at large.

During an investigation, High Point police said there were able to identify and arrest 33-year-old Bojan Mahic as the suspect in this case.

High Point police said Mahic is being charged in connection to communicating a threat of mass violence at a place of religious worship.

Detectives said Mahic is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail in High Point under a $200,000 bond.

The High Point Police Department remains committed to crime fighting, community engagement, training, and professional policing. We will continue to collaborate with our community members and crime-fighting partners to promote a higher quality of life. Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.

