Greensboro man arrested in connection to deadly Thomasville shooting, police say

Thomasville police said they've arrested 30-year-old Randy Clifton-Chester Rouse in connection to murdering 35-year-old Justin Foster.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Greensboro man was arrested after being accused of murdering a man in Thomasville Friday night, police say.

Thomasville police said they received a call about a shooting at the Budget Inn on North Road around 8:17 p.m. about a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. When police arrived, they found 35-year-old Justin Foster dead inside a motel room.

After an investigation, detectives said they were able to identify 30-year-old Randy Clifton-Chester Rouse of Greensboro as the suspect in this murder. Thomasville police said Davidson County deputies took Rouse into custody Saturday.

Rouse was charged with murder and is in the Davidson County jail without bond, according to a press release from Thomasville police.

His court date is scheduled for June 28.

The investigation is ongoing; however, Thomasville Police are not seeking any additional suspects.

Anyone having any information is encouraged to call the police at 336-475-4260 or crime stoppers at 336-476-8477 and can remain anonymous.

