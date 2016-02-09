A Greensboro man accused of assaulting a Guilford County's Sheriff's Deputy in September 2016 was found not guilty a year later.

According to a release, in 2016, from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, Ishmael Lateef was accused of pushing an officer who was attempting to serve warrants on S. Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro.

Lateef is the owner of Innovation Station, LLC.

On May 9, 2017 Lateef was found not guilty of the assault charges. He provided proof that the charges have been expunged from his record.

Deputies were attempting to arrest Jeffrey Kluttz on multiple charges, including breaking and entering and injury to real property.

