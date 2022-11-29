One man arrested after robbery, hit-and-run in Thomasville; Officers seeking second suspect

One suspect is in custody, and one is being sought in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Monday night.

Officers were called to Dollar General on Lexington Avenue in reference to an armed robbery a little after 8 p.m.

Employees told police that two males entered the store, brandished a gun and demanded money. One of the men hit an employee in the head with the gun. The employee was not seriously injured.

Both men left the store and was involved in a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of US 29 and Kanoy Road. No injuries occurred as a result of the accident.

A description of the suspects' car was given surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Shortly after, High Point police found the car and the men standing nearby. Both of them ran away upon seeing the officers.

Officers were able to arrest one suspect. They are still searching for the other suspect involved.

Zytae Tyshawn Baskins, 27, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a stolen vehicle. Additional charges are pending.

Baskins was processed by Thomasville officers and placed in the Davidson County jail under a $202,500 bond.