Greensboro man charged with first-degree murder in missing person case: police

Chauncey Jacques Silkett is currently being held at the Guilford County Detention Center with no bond.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department arrested and charged Chauncey Jacques Silkett, 27, of Greensboro Wednesday with first-degree murder and robbery in reference to the disappearance and murder of Guilford County resident Nikki Shore.

On March 1, Shore was reported missing. She had not been heard from since February 22 and was last seen in Greensboro, police previously stated. Weeks later, on March 18, Shore was found dead in Browns Summit off NC-150.

Silkett is currently being held at the Guilford County Detention Center with no bond.