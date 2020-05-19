Greensboro man charged with murder arrested in Charlotte

Harold Lee Sweeney, 26, of Greensboro was arrested in Charlotte.

Police arrested a man charged in a Greensboro man’s murder and the assault of three other people.

Harold Lee Sweeney, 26, of Greensboro was arrested in Charlotte. He was wanted in the murder of Robert Phillips who was killed in April. Three others were also injured in the attack on Beckford Drive, according to police.

The Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, and the United States Secret Service worked together to arrest Sweeney.

He’s charged with First Degree Murder, 3 counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Discharge Weapon into Occupied Property, and Possession of Firearm by Felon.

