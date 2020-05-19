x
Skip Navigation

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

crime

Greensboro man charged with murder arrested in Charlotte

Harold Lee Sweeney, 26, of Greensboro was arrested in Charlotte.

Police arrested a man charged in a Greensboro man’s murder and the assault of three other people.

Harold Lee Sweeney, 26, of Greensboro was arrested in Charlotte. He was wanted in the murder of Robert Phillips who was killed in April. Three others were also injured in the attack on Beckford Drive, according to police. 

The Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, and the United States Secret Service worked together to arrest Sweeney.

He’s charged with First Degree Murder, 3 counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Discharge Weapon into Occupied Property, and Possession of Firearm by Felon.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS 

RELATED: When will NC peak? Why some health experts say, there's no peak.

RELATED: Coronavirus in North Carolina: All counties in NC now have cases of COVID-19

RELATED: Track COVID-19: Carolinas outbreak map

RELATED: RJ Reynolds Tobacco employee tests positive for coronavirus, company said

RELATED: 'You should get your money back'. NC AG tells ticket holders they should get refunds for canceled concerts and shows.

RELATED: Credit card moves to make if you're having a coronavirus-related cash crunch

RELATED: Curve in Context: Lowest daily coronavirus case increase in a week, 21 more deaths

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775