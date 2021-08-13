Greensboro man dies from injuries after being shot Thursday night

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has died from his injuries after he was shot Thursday night. He has been identified as 37-year-old Darius Antonio Terry, according to investigators.
Greensboro police were called to Randall Street in southeast Greensboro for a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and were taken to the hospital.
Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide.
If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.
