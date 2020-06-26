x
Greensboro man faces first-degree murder charge following Reidsville shooting

Reidsville police responded to the Pan Mart on West Harrison Street in response to the shooting.
Credit: Reidsville Police Department
Gary Pickard

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A Greensboro man by the name of Gary Gerrel Pickard was arrested Wednesday following a shooting and now faces First-Degree Homicide for the murder of Zacorey Johnson, 36.

Reidsville police responded to the Pan Mart on West Harrison Street in response to the shooting. 

While police were investigating, Johnson,36, was located at an area hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. 

Following the shooting, a warrant for Gary Gerrel Pickard was issued for Assault with intent to kill/inflict serious bodily injury. Pickard's charges upgraded on Thursday to First-Degree Homicide after Johnson died from his injuries. 

Police are now searching for Jonathan Erwin Galloway,33, as a person of interest in the investigation. 

Credit: Reidsville Police Department
Jonathan Galloway

