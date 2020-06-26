Greensboro man faces first-degree murder charge following Reidsville shooting

Reidsville police responded to the Pan Mart on West Harrison Street in response to the shooting.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A Greensboro man by the name of Gary Gerrel Pickard was arrested Wednesday following a shooting and now faces First-Degree Homicide for the murder of Zacorey Johnson, 36.

While police were investigating, Johnson,36, was located at an area hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Following the shooting, a warrant for Gary Gerrel Pickard was issued for Assault with intent to kill/inflict serious bodily injury. Pickard's charges upgraded on Thursday to First-Degree Homicide after Johnson died from his injuries.

Police are now searching for Jonathan Erwin Galloway,33, as a person of interest in the investigation.