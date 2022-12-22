Greensboro man sentenced to 260 months facing multiple drug, firearm offenses

The case was investigated by the Guilford County Sheriff's Office and the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro resident was sentenced 260 months in federal prison on drug and firearms offenses Thursday, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

United States Attorney, Sandra J. Hairston, of the Middle District of North Carolina said Mitchell Danyell Banks,43, was sentenced for:

drug conspiracy

knowingly possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances

maintaining drug-involved premises

possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense

being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition

Banks was convicted at trial on June 16 of all 14 counts of the indictment against him. The offenses occurred in Greensboro.

In addition to the prison time, Banks was ordered to serve concurrent six, five-and-three-year terms of supervised release and to pay a special assessment of $1,400.

The case was investigated by the Guilford County Sheriff's Office and the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

