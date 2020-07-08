Man shoots into ex-girlfriend's home then crashes car in Burlington, police say

Burlington police arrested Cameron Wallington after he returned to his ex-girlfriend's home.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police said a man fired shots into his ex-girlfriend's home on Thursday and then got into a crash when he left the scene.

Police said 23-year-old Cameron Wallington, of Greensboro, shot two homes, but no one inside was hurt. He then left the scene and crashed with a Dodge Challenger a short distance away on Durham Street. Police said Wallington ran away from the crash site. Officers arrested him after he returned to his ex-girlfriend's home.

Wallington was charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, hit-and-run, and resist, delay obstruct an officer. He's being held in Alamance County Jail under no bond.