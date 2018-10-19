GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- A man was shot after an incident that happened in the 100 block of Greenbriar Road in Greensboro.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The man who was shot is believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

Officers are still in the initial stages of the investigation, trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

