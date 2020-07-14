Greensboro man shot to death on Fairfax Road

Police said Aaron Michael Patterson, 28, of Greensboro died as a result of his injuries.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police identified a man who was shot to death.

Police said Aaron Michael Patterson, 28, of Greensboro died as a result of his injuries. Investigators said he was killed Monday in the shooting that occurred just before 5:00 p.m. on Fairfax Road.

Greensboro police have not made any arrests at this time. They are treating Patterson’s death as a homicide.

If you have any information call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

