Greensboro man's body found in Nash County

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man’s body was found near the front of a hunting area in Nash County late October.
According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, the body of 29-year-old Jaleel Taqee Evans was found near the entrance of Sandy Creek Gameland.
Investigators said the cause of death has not been found scientifically.
The sheriff’s office said there was a delay in releasing information to notify Evans’ family.
If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.
