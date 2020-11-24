Greensboro man's body found in Nash County

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 29-year-old Jaleel Taqee Evans. Investigators said the man was found near a hunting area.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man’s body was found near the front of a hunting area in Nash County late October.

According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, the body of 29-year-old Jaleel Taqee Evans was found near the entrance of Sandy Creek Gameland.

Investigators said the cause of death has not been found scientifically.

The sheriff’s office said there was a delay in releasing information to notify Evans’ family.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.

