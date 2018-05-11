GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY)-- It was Eric Currie's first day back in Greensboro. He had just unloaded his U-Haul truck. That's when he came to the Murphy gas station near Cone Boulevard to fill it up with gas.

He said a suspicious man with a price tag sticker covering his mouth started to approach him.

"As I was stepping down to find the gas tank to put gas in, that's when he took the sticker paper off his lips and was coming towards me putting on my lips and I knocked his hand away. I said no. I don't know what you're doing. No. I don't know who you are," said Currie.

The situation escalated quickly. "Then he starts talking. I'm gonna kill you," said Currie. Currie said the man started to get in the truck and a scuffle between the two followed.

The suspect ended up driving away with the 26-foot U-Haul truck. "I was just shocked, shaken, and just speechless," said Currie.

Another gas station customer, Cydney Steele, said the entire situation is concerning.

"It worries me. I come here a lot to the gas station. It's usually the cheapest gas station in town so I know a lot of people come here and it worries me that there are violent people out here attacking customers at this gas station," said Steele.

Greensboro police said the U-Haul was recovered about an hour after it was stolen. As for Currie, he's just thankful he wasn't seriously hurt. "Thanks to the lord I'm here, I'm safe, I'm alive, I can see my family," said Currie.

Police said they've arrested a suspect and charged them with robbery and larceny of a motor vehicle, but they are not releasing the suspects name yet.

