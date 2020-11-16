Cashier injured during McDonald's drive-thru robbery in Greensboro

The suspects didn't give any money once they got to the pay window. They took it.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some workers at a Greensboro McDonald’s got an unpleasant surprise when a drive-thru order turned into a drive-thru robbery.

Police responded to the McDonald’s on Albert Pick Road around 8:20 a.m. Monday morning. They said a green SUV came through the drive-thru lane and when they got to the window, the suspects showed a gun and demanded money from the cashier.

They took the money and drove off, police said. Witnesses said the driver was a white man with curly hair and that there was a black man in the backseat in a hoodie with a black mask.



The cashier suffered a minor injury and EMS was dispatched.