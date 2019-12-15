GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for a man who robbed a MetroPCS in Greensboro Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the incident happened in the 3500 block of Summit Avenue.

Police say the male suspect believed to be in his 30’s stole money and cell phones from the store. The investigation into the robbery is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

