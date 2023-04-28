'My heart is yearning for someone to come fourth,' Triad mother holding onto hope of finding son's killer, 26 years later

It's been 26 years since Robert "Mickey" Ledwell was killed. Loved ones are still holding onto hope that his murderer will be found.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For years, WFMY News 2 reporters have been telling the story of Patricia Roberts' plea for answers.

Her story started back in 1997, when the loving Greensboro mother lost her son, Robert Ledwell.

"My heart is yearning for someone to come forth every year after I keep doing these interviews every year," said Roberts.

"Mickey" as she called him, was murdered at his home. She remembers the moment a Greensboro police officer told her.

"He turned his head to the right, he hated to deliver this type of news to a mother," recalled Roberts.

26 years later, the Roberts family still doesn't know who killed their son, brother, and friend.

"I just think how he would make jokes all of the time," said Roberts.

As the years pass, Roberts finds her hope for justice fading.

"One mind says, you might not ever find out who did it, and then another mind says keep pressing on because you never know, it's all in the Lord's hands," she explained.

Yet she's strengthened by the promise she made, so long ago.

"I laid my hands on his grave, and I said Mickey one day mom is gonna find out who did this to you," she said.

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. Hald of it is coming from Crimestoppers. The other half is coming from the governor's office.

