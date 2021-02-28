'They didn’t deserve this' | Greensboro mothers rally against gun violence

2020 was a record-breaking year for Greensboro with 61 homicides.

In an effort to stop the cycle of crime, moms of murder victims shared their stories at a Paint the City Orange event.

Qumara Lee, a mother who lost her son in a drive boy shooting said the gathering was put together as a plea for a change.

“To try to bring awareness to the gun violence we’re experiencing in our communities and to bring awareness to how important it is everyone to speak up and not be quiet about what they’re seeing," Lee said.

A message from Lee and other mothers who are apart of a group no one want to join.

Mother’s Standing Against Gun Violence rallied outside the Government Plaza Saturday with the support of police and city leaders.

Father’s spoke out as well.

“They didn’t deserve this they were wonderful boys they weren’t gang banging they worked two jobs,” the father said at the podium. “It could happen to anyone.”

A story 61 families could relate to in 2020.

Greensboro Police Chief Brian James was in attendance and said neighborhoods will be safe when the people in them decide they want them to be safe.

James said it’s going to take a community effort.

“The 61 victims from last year, this has been building over a period of time. It didn’t just happen.," James said. "Because as we tell our kids and young people to put the guns down they have to have something to look forward to they need jobs and educational opportunities."

James said the community needs to speak out and come together.

If not, more names and photos will be added to the memorial on display at the plaza of 61 loved ones lost.

“It’s nothing that can heal that pain, nothing,” Lee said. “ And I thought about that as I was putting the pictures out, there’s 61 of me. There’s 61 families that I’m representing right now. And there’s many more.”

Mother’s Standing Against Gun Violence said they are working with a local barber college to help the youth get into barber school and off the streets.