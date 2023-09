Police said Tanena Devon Ingram shot and killed his wife, Luegina Carlane Ingram, before turning the gun on himself.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a husband killed his wife before turning the gun on himself Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a home on Hargett Street in reference to a stabbing/gunshot wound call for service.

Police said they found one woman and one man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined Tanena Ingram, 48, shot his wife Luegina Ingram, 44, before shooting himself.