Greensboro officer resigns after Golden Gate Drive barricade situation investigation

Greensboro officer D.M. Elston resigned from the force after investigators found discrepancies in statements regarding the Golden Gate Drive situation.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The related video is from the day of the Golden Gate Drive incident.

A Greensboro officer involved in what police called a barricade situation on Golden Gate Drive in February resigned from his post, the police department announced Wednesday.

It happened on February 10. Greensboro police responded to a disorder/aggravated assault just before 5 a.m.

When officers arrived, it was determined that there was an altercation between three people, including officer D.M. Elston, who was not on duty at the time.

Investigators said there was unclear and varying information and statements given by those involved.

Elston resigned on February 27. He was with the force since 2018.

Police said the criminal investigation has concluded, and at this time no charges have been filed.

