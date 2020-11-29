Parents assaulted while picking up daughter from Hanes Mall

Winston-Salem police said the Greensboro couple arrived at Hanes mall to pick up their daughter but were assaulted in the parking lot by a group of juveniles.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a fight broke out involving several juveniles at Hanes Mall.

Around 6:37 p.m. officers arrived at the mall.

After a preliminary investigation, officers found that a Greensboro man and a woman were picking up their daughter from the area. The two somehow got involved in a fight with several juveniles in the parking lot near TGIF.

The parents were assaulted and a purse was snatched in the ensuing conflict.

Police said no one was seriously injured but they're asking for the public's assistance.