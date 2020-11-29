Parents assaulted while picking up daughter from Hanes Mall

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a fight broke out involving several juveniles at Hanes Mall.
Around 6:37 p.m. officers arrived at the mall.
After a preliminary investigation, officers found that a Greensboro man and a woman were picking up their daughter from the area. The two somehow got involved in a fight with several juveniles in the parking lot near TGIF.
The parents were assaulted and a purse was snatched in the ensuing conflict.
Police said no one was seriously injured but they're asking for the public's assistance.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.