Do you know them? Large group breaks into Greensboro pawnshop takes TV, guns, electronics

The group is seen on surveillance stealing more than $3,000 worth of merchandise.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking for the mob that broke into a pawnshop Monday.

At about 12:05 a.m., more than 20 people broke into First National Pawn at 423 W. Meadowview Rd. and stole more $3,561 worth of merchandise, police said.

Surveillance video showed the group, some wearing masks and some without, kicking and pushing over display cases as they run through the shop. One person could be seen wildly swinging a guitar and using it hit merchandise.

After a little more than a minute, the group ran from the business, some with what appeared to be guns in hand, the video showed.

Police said the mob got away with a TV, electronics, 2 BB guns, a black powder gun and some smaller items may have been taken.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or go to P3tips.com to leave an anonymous tip.