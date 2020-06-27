Greensboro pedestrian killed following crash, driver charged with DWI

Nathaniel Jenkins was charged with failure to reduce speed, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and felony death by motor vehicle.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A pedestrian was hit and killed Friday night by an SUV according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Police said they responded to E. Market Street at Gillespie Street in reference to the incident.

They said Nathaniel Jenkins,41, of Charlotte, was driving an SUV on E. Market Street and Gillespie Street when he collided with Raymond Cheek, 56, of Greensboro.

Cheek died at the scene of the incident police said.

Jenkins was charged with failure to reduce speed, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and felony death by motor vehicle.

According to police, The Crash Reconstruction Unit is now conducting the ongoing investigation.