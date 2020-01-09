Accused rapist arrested in string of sexual assaults in Greensboro

Police say the latest incidents are similar to incidents that happened in June.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police arrested the man they said is connected to several sexual assaults in southeast Greensboro.

According to a release, two sexual assaults were reported in the early hours of Aug. 11 and Aug. 13. Both victims got into the suspect's vehicle voluntarily. They were then assaulted physically and sexually. Police said both incidents were similar to two other events that happened on June 13 and June 24.

Police arrested Christian Keymar Thompson, 24. He is charged with two counts of first-degree rape, three counts of kidnapping, three counts of first-degree sexual offense and a robbery charge. He's being held on a $750,000 bond. Police said additional charges are still pending.