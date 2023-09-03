Residents and police discuss ways to keep teenagers out of trouble in final community meeting

Leaders are coming up with new ideas to keep kids out of trouble, it was a big topic at the final community meeting in Greensboro Thursday night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lately, there's been many crimes involving kids. Teenagers who have ruined their lives even before they're able to drive. Oftentimes, they ruin someone else's life too.

There are new efforts to try to figure out how to keep kids out of trouble, it was a big topic at the final community meeting in Greensboro Thursday night.

Associate pastor, Samuel Moore was one of nearly 20 people to address Greensboro Police Chief, John Thompson.

Moore says he wants to get more involved to try to make a difference.

Through community relationships, he says he sees kids lacking positive role models.

"The music, movies, video games, are louder than positive role models and I feel like what Fredrick Douglass said 'It's easier to train up great children than repair broken men.' So, we can address the problem at a younger age when they are more susceptible to being successful in life," said Moore.

Chief Thompson says officers have difficulties connecting with middle and high school students.

He says they are trying to come up with ways to strengthen relationships in that age group.

One idea he has is to create a traveling video gaming trailer. They would be able to park it in different residential parts of the city so officers and kids can play together, which could lead to a stronger bond.

"That's the world we live in. So, for us to really engage the youth we've got to meet them where they're at and if they're online they're gaming, they're on the internet, then that's where we need to be if we want to try and engage them," said Chief Thompson.

People also asked questions about traffic and neighborhood crime, all topics that were brought up at previous meetings.

Thursday night was the fifth and final community meeting in an effort to introduce himself to the city.