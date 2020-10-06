x
crime

Greensboro police conducting death investigation

If you have any information call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are conducting a death investigation.

The Greensboro Police Department said it’s conducting the investigation off of East Wendover Avenue on Woodnell Street in Greensboro.

Police have not released any more details at this time. 

If you have any information that could help police call Greensboro Crime Stoppers 336-373-1000.

