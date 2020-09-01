GREENSBORO, N.C. — We're just eight days into 2020, and Greensboro police have already responded to seven business robberies. They're all at places you've likely been before. A Circle K, a cellphone store, Kangaroo Mart and Family Dollar to name a few.

Greensboro Police corporal JC McIntosh says the department sees this a lot over the holidays.

"In the past couple of weeks, back before Christmas, cyclically, you do typically see an increase over the holidays," McIntosh says, "We haven't seen an increase compared to last year, however we're always looking for ways to try and decrease what we saw at the same point last year."

Around this time last year, Greensboro saw eight business robberies, just one more than the total so far.

Last year, Greensboro Police responded to 459 commercial robberies. In 2018, they responded to 488.

Corporal McIntosh says the biggest thing is just taking note of your surroundings no matter where you go.

"Take a second look around. Instead of having your face in your phone or adjusting your radio or whatever it may be, just take two or three seconds to look around you," McIntosh says, "Is there somebody looking at you? Is there someone who just kind of gives you that feeling something may be going on here."

Right now, investigators don't think the robberies are connected.

RELATED: Zaxby’s robbery in High Point sparks investigation

RELATED: Police searching for man who robbed Greensboro shoe store

RELATED: Breaking and entering call leads to woman being arrested on drug charges in Burlington

RELATED: Greensboro Police looking for suspect after PNC Bank robbery