16-year-old suspect identified in connection to Woodlake Drive shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have identified the suspect that killed 18-year-old Omarion McKoy on Woodlake Drive in March.
The suspect has been identified as a 16-year-old male.
The Greensboro Police Department has delivered a juvenile petition for involuntary manslaughter to the Juvenile Court Services.
On March 26, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Woodlake Drive just before 1:30 a.m.
Officers discovered that 18-year-old Omarion McKoy was shot and later died from his injuries that night.
This investigation is ongoing.
