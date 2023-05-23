16-year-old suspect identified in connection to Woodlake Drive shooting in Greensboro

Greensboro police said they delivered a juvenile petition for involuntary manslaughter to the Juvenile Court Services.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have identified the suspect that killed 18-year-old Omarion McKoy on Woodlake Drive in March.

The suspect has been identified as a 16-year-old male.

The Greensboro Police Department has delivered a juvenile petition for involuntary manslaughter to the Juvenile Court Services.

On March 26, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Woodlake Drive just before 1:30 a.m.

Officers discovered that 18-year-old Omarion McKoy was shot and later died from his injuries that night.

This investigation is ongoing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.