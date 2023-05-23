x
16-year-old suspect identified in connection to Woodlake Drive shooting in Greensboro

Greensboro police said they delivered a juvenile petition for involuntary manslaughter to the Juvenile Court Services.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have identified the suspect that killed 18-year-old Omarion McKoy on Woodlake Drive in March.

The suspect has been identified as a 16-year-old male. 

The Greensboro Police Department has delivered a juvenile petition for involuntary manslaughter to the Juvenile Court Services. 

On March 26, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Woodlake Drive just before 1:30 a.m. 

Officers discovered that 18-year-old Omarion McKoy was shot and later died from his injuries that night. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

