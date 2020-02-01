GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot in Greensboro Wednesday evening.

According to Greensboro Police, officers responded to the area of Pearson Street near Bragg Street in relation to the shooting.

Once on scene, officers found one person shot with non-life threatening injuries. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Greensboro Police say there is no information regarding a suspect at this time.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

