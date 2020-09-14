Police investigate after two people shot in Greensboro

Greensboro police said after arriving to a shots fired call, they found two people suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said after arriving to a shots fired call, they found two victims suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said the two people were taken to a nearby hospital and said both are in okay condition.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

