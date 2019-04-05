GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting. An 18-year-old suspect is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, it happened just after 11:00 Friday night. Officers responded to a domestic dispute at 2000 East Market Street. When they got there they say the man allegedly involved in the dispute, Isaiah Shields, was inside a car. Police say while they were trying to identify Shields he started driving away.

Police say Shields hit another car in the parking lot, changed directions and started driving at officers. That's when an officer shot Shields. They say he drove out of the parking lot but crashed the car at the intersection of Sykes Avenue and East Market Street. Officers say he got out of the car and tried to run away.

Charges against Shields are pending at this time.

The officer involved in the shooting has minor injuries and is on administrative duties during an internal investigation. The Greensboro Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division is trying to determine if the shooting was lawful and the Professional Standards Division is investigating if department policies were followed.