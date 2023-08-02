Greensboro police investigate death on South Church Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a body was found in Greensboro Wednesday.
Greensboro police said they responded to the 100 block of South Church Street and found a dead person inside an abandoned building.
The name of the person will not be released until next of kin is notified.
The investigation is ongoing.
