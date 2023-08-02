Greensboro police investigate death on South Church Street

Greensboro police said they responded to the 100 block of South Church Street and found a dead person inside.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a body was found in Greensboro Wednesday.

Greensboro police said they responded to the 100 block of South Church Street and found a dead person inside an abandoned building.

The name of the person will not be released until next of kin is notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.