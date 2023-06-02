18-year-old charged murder after man found dead on St. Croix Place in Greensboro

Greensboro police said 18-year-old Kaylee Gene Abagail Utt Turnipseed is facing murder charges in connection to the shooting death of Quantell White.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A suspect was arrested and charged in connection to a body found in Greensboro Monday, according to police.

Officers arrived at St. Croix Place around 7:30 a.m. and found a body.

Police have since identified 21-year-old Quantell Tehmel White as the person found dead with a gunshot wound.

Officers said they have also charged 18-year-old Kaylee Gene Abagail Utt Turnipseed with first-degree murder.

This story is developing.

If you have any information on this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

