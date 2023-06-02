18-year-old charged murder after man found dead on St. Croix Place in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A suspect was arrested and charged in connection to a body found in Greensboro Monday, according to police.
Officers arrived at St. Croix Place around 7:30 a.m. and found a body.
Police have since identified 21-year-old Quantell Tehmel White as the person found dead with a gunshot wound.
Officers said they have also charged 18-year-old Kaylee Gene Abagail Utt Turnipseed with first-degree murder.
This story is developing.
If you have any information on this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
