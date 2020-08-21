Greensboro police investigating multiple sexual assaults, warn man is driving a beige sedan

Police warned the man involved in the attacks is in his mid-20s or mid-30s and drives a beige sedan.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a series of multiple sexual assaults and are wanting to get more information to identify the suspect behind the attacks.

Police warned the man who’s in his mid-20s or mid-30s is driving a beige sedan.

Investigators said the sexual assaults occurred on the southeast side of the city in August and in July. Police said the latest attack occurred during the early morning hours of Aug. 11 to Aug. 13. Investigators said the victims who were attacked willfully entered the suspect’s car and were then violently assaulted both physically and sexually.

According to Greensboro police, the investigations of the August incidents are similar to two attacks that occurred on June 13 and 24.

If you have any information relating to the incidents, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

OTHER STORIES

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.