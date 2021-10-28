Greensboro police investigate overnight shooting on S. Elm Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating an overnight shooting.
Officers say police responded to the Silo Entertainment Complex on 816 S. Elm Street at 12:55 a.m Thursday.
Officers found a gunshot victim with non-life threatening injuries who was taken to a local hospital for treatment. A walk-in victim from the same location also arrived at a hospital by private vehicle in stable condition.
No suspect information was available.
There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.