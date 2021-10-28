Greensboro police investigate overnight shooting on S. Elm Street

Officers responded to the Silo Entertainment Complex on 816 S. Elm Street at 12:55 a.m Thursday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating an overnight shooting.

Officers say police responded to the Silo Entertainment Complex on 816 S. Elm Street at 12:55 a.m Thursday.

Officers found a gunshot victim with non-life threatening injuries who was taken to a local hospital for treatment. A walk-in victim from the same location also arrived at a hospital by private vehicle in stable condition.

No suspect information was available.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.